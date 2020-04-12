Thomasville opening shelter for those who need it during storm

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day reports several areas with trees down as strong wind gusts are pushing through the area.

The Thomasville Civic Center at the Police Department entrance will open as a shelter during the storm for those who need it. This is a very limited space. If you live in a mobile home and can’t make other arrangements the shelter is open for you and your family.

“You must bring snack and medicine. You must wear a mask. If you do not have one, we will give you one. You must use hand sanitizer and keep everyone in your group together and away from others as best possible to due to COVID-19,” said Mayor Day.

