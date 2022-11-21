MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Have you felt like it has been a bit colder around the Gulf Coast in the last couple of weeks? That’s because it has been.

One way you have probably noticed this is heading out the door in the morning. The average low temperature for Mobile at this time of the year is 47 degrees. From Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, each day with the exception of one was below that average.

Our coolest morning was on Nov. 18 when Mobile dropped to 30 degrees, and our northern communities dipped into the low-to-mid-20’s! This was the only day that Mobile dropped below freezing, but it still felt chilly the entire week.

These cooler temperatures are the result of strong, cold air masses dipping far down into the southeastern United States over the past couple of weeks.

This likely will not be the last time we see these near- or sub-freezing temperatures, so here are some tips to beat the cold weather:

The good news for those who are NOT a fan of the cold: warmer weather will be return for Thanksgiving.

WKRG shared some tips over a month ago to ensure safety during the colder months in your home. In the event of freezing temperatures, it is important to keep your water tabs running on a low volume throughout the night. According to American Red Cross, the water in your pipes expand as it freezes putting “tremendous pressure on whatever is containing it, including metal or plastic pipes,” leading to the possibility of a burst pipe.

Several organizations around Mobile have tried to help out the public with the colder temperatures. The Waterfront Rescue Mission in Mobile and Pensacola has opened up their doors and they said there has been a steady increase in the amount of people in need. A warehouse was opened near Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the homeless people during the freezing overnight temperatures.