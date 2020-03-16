The latest on local river flooding

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With all of the river flooding issues we’ve had in the past couple of weeks, here is the latest.

Several of our local rivers are still under river flood warnings.

Bayou Sara is still in moderate flood stages at 5 feet but is forecast to decrease to the minor flood stage sometime today.

As for the Tombigbee River at Coffeeville Dam, the latest observation was at 31.45 feet (minor flood category) and is expected to continue to decrease throughout the week dipping below minor flood stage by Thursday.

The Tombigbee River near Leroy is at 26.31 feet (minor flood category) and is also expected to decrease throughout the week expected to be below minor flood stages by the end of the week.

The Alabama River near Claiborne Dam was a major flood stages last week but has decreased rapidly is now currently at 42.44 feet (minor flood stages) it is going to continue to decrease as well.

The Mobile river at Barry Steam Plant is at 13.16 feet (minor flood stage) and is expected to decrease to below that stage by Thursday.

