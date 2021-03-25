The latest on Alabama power outages during today’s storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tens of thousands are without power in Alabama following devastating storms that moved through the area Thursday.

According to Alabama Power, about 30,000 households were without power in the state, as of 6 p.m. Most of those outages were in Central Alabama.

According to Poweroutage.us, here are the outages by county (as of 6 p.m.):

Jefferson County: 9,938

Shelby County: 6,149

St. Clair County: 5,613

Calhoun: 4,528

Blount: 1,536

Bibb: 4,361

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency confirmed at 4 p.m. that 1,200 residents were without power.

At least five people died in Calhoun County as a result of the storms, EMA authorities confirmed to CBS 42.

This story will be updated.