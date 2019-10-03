The heat wave rolls on, but fall temperatures are in sight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Hello Gulf Coast, we are halfway to the weekend! We are coming off the hottest October day ever recorded across the Gulf Coast. We shattered daily records in Mobile and Pensacola, but we also surpassed the all-time record high for October in both cities as well. The previous record in both cities was 95°. It reached 97° in Mobile and 96° in Pensacola. The next few days we’ll be near these temperatures while rain chances remain low. However, there are better days ahead. More on that in just a bit.

Early on today will be like previous days this week. It will be warm, but somewhat comfortable. There won’t be any issues for your commute either. It will warm up fast though. We’ll be in the upper 80s by mid-morning and we’ll be in the lower 90s by lunchtime.