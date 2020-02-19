The First Alert Storm Team teams up with Midland USA for Weather Radio Wednesdays

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – When active weather such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding rains threaten the Gulf Coast, it is always impartant to have multiple ways of receiving life-saving weather information. One of those ways is the First Alert Storm Team Weather App. You can find out how to download it at the link below.



https://www.wkrg.com/local-news/how-to-download-the-wkrg–weather-app/

Another way to receive weather alerts is with a NOAA Weather Radio. On Wednesday February 19, WKRG will team up with Midland USA to get the Gulf Coast Weather Ready. You can buy your brand new weather radio from participating Academy Sports and Outdoors locations.

Join representatives from Midland USA and meteorologists from the National Weather Service and the First Alert Storm Team at the Academy Sports location on 7460 Airport Blvd. (near Schillinger Road) After you purchase your radio, we will program the radio for you.

There will be two models for purchase. Those models are the WR120 and the hand crank ER210.

NOAA Weather Radio: WR120

NOAA Weather Radio: ER210

The WR120 is perfect to keep at home next to your bedside table. This model can be programmed to give you county-specific alerts. The ER210 hand crank model uses a rechargable battery. This can be charged by use of a hand crank, a solar panel, or an electrical outlet. The ER210 as a USB outlet that can be used to charge your mobile device.

If you don’t a chance to join us Wednesday, don’t you worry! We will have two more Weather Radio events in the months of March and April. We will be at the Academy Sports and Outdoors location at 3725 Airport Blvd at the Festival Centre on March 18th. We head to the Florida Panhandle in April. You can spot us at the Academy Sports and Outdoors location at 7171 N Davis Highway in Pensacola on April 15th.