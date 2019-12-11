The difference between Sea Fog and Radiational Fog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The season for radiational and sea fog has just begun. The larger the difference between the cooler water temperatures and warm, dense atmosphere the more likely we are to see dense fog. As the winter progresses the water temperatures are only getting cooler.

Earlier this week we saw dense fog conditions due to radiational fog. What exactly is the difference between radiational fog and sea fog? News 5 Colleen Peterson talked with Jason Beaman to discover the differences.

He explained, “ Sea fog- known as advection fog- happens when warm moist air advects over colder surfaces. Radiational fog typically occurs on clear, calm nights where we have a lot of radiational cooling. When that happens the air temperature quickly reaches the dew point and fog forms.”

LATEST STORIES: