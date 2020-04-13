The City of Mobile cleans up local wind damage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just after sunset Sunday evening severe storms started rolling through the News 5 area. We saw wind gusts up to 70 mph and several trees and power lines down in Mobile County.

Peter Toler, an ISA certified Arborist for the City of Mobile, says that we saw several areas with wind damage mostly to trees and limbs. He goes on to say, “95% of the calls we received last night had to do with downed power lines and power outages.”

On Florida Street, a large water oak was snapped in half from damaging wind gusts, but the tree was starting to die from the inside. The City of Mobile will continue to clean up downed trees and limbs throughout the day today.

