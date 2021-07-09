The 2021 hurricane season is beating 2020 with five named storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As active as hurricane season 2020 was, the 2021 season is off to the races. 2020 holds the record for the most named storms in recorded history.

Currently, 2021 is beating 2020 with five named storms by the first week of July. Ava and Bill did not impact land, but Claudette spawned multiple tornadoes across the south. Tropical Storm Danny impacted the Carolinas, while Elsa was the first hurricane of the season bringing heavy rain and flooding conditions from Florida to the Northeast.

“We are just ahead of the 2020 season, but that can change very quickly if we go into a period where we don’t see a named storm for quite some time,” said Brandon Black, meteorologist at the National Weather Service of Mobile.

The July update from Colorado State University increased the predicted amount of named storms from 18 to 20.

“Be alert throughout the whole hurricane season because, as they say, it only takes one storm,” Black said.