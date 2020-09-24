Tenants forced out of Robertsdale apartments due to hurricane damage

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Homeowners aren’t the only ones dealing with issues in Baldwin County following Hurricane Sally. Apartment complexes also suffered significant damage during the storm. WKRG News 5 received messages from tenants at The Landing in Robertsdale who say they were told Wednesday afternoon they’d need to find a new place to live.

The complex, which is owned by Apartment Services & Management based in Auburn, tells WKRG News 5 several units have been deemed “unsafe/uninhabitable” after Hurricane Sally damaged the complex with wind and rain.

“We have made temporary repairs to roofs, however this will be a long process to restore/renovate these properties. Our residents health and safety are of utmost importance to us. Unfortunately, a natural disaster is out of our control,” said Celeste Stewart.

This week Stewart confirms her staff is meeting with residents who are displaced, informing them of the unexpected changes.

“We are refunding security deposits and prorated Sept. rent and providing them a list of resources to contact for assistance in relocating,” Stewart added.

One resident tells WKRG News 5 her unit was inspected on Wednesday. That’s when her carpet was pulled up and large fans were brought in to soak up the moisture in her living room area. She says other than rain blowing into her apartment, she feels it is safe and isn’t sure what to do now that she’s being forced out unexpectedly.

