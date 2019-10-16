Sweater weather moves in tonight; Tropical disturbance brewing in the Gulf

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - The weather pattern will remain unsettled Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as a cold front approach.

Rain chances will remain elevated overnight. Rain will be on and off with the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms. Overnight temperatures will hover in the lower 70s. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible through Wednesday morning.

The cold front will move through by midday Wednesday. Skies will begin to clear out as a cooler and drier air mass moves into the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s before dropping into the 60s by sunset.

Mornings will run on the chilly side Thursday and Friday morning with wake-up temperatures in the middle 50s. Highs will reach the lower 70s. Rain chances will rise again for Saturday and Sunday.