Sunny today with rain not too far away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re almost to the weekend Gulf Coast! Happy Thursday or happy Friday’s eve. Our forecast headlines include warmer temperatures, dry skies for now, and changes that arrive tomorrow night as a cold front moves towards us.

Skies remain dry today, but we’ll add a few more clouds to the mix and we could see some fair weather cumulus clouds along with our mid to high clouds. It will be seasonable as well. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s.

Tonight turns cool, but not cold. Instead of lows in the 40s, tonight brings lows in the middle to upper 50s! This is thanks to a southeast wind that will bring in higher humidity. You’ll feel the higher humidity by this afternoon.

Our Friday starts quiet, but a few showers will be added to the mix by the afternoon. However, the chance one finds you is only 20%. By tomorrow night we get showers and thunderstorms. This is thanks to a cold front that will be moving in from the west.

The first half of Saturday has the potential to be soggy, but we should be clearing by the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be near 70, but this high could occur early in the day.

By Saturday night our skies are clear and temperatures go back to below normal. On Sunday we wake up with lows in the 40s and highs only reach the lower 60s.

Temperatures remain below average with dry skies for Monday, but as we head towards Thanksgiving our weather could become a bit more unsettled as another cold front approaches, but we’ll continue fine-tuning that forecast.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Sebastien continues to move northeast in the Atlantic. It’s being absorbed by a cold front, but may briefly become a hurricane before it’s loses its tropical characteristics by this weekend. It’s not a threat to any land.