Sunny Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We had a lovely day filled with sunshine yesterday. This morning we are woke up to warmer temperatures in the upper 40s. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny with a high of 68. There will be a few more clouds today as the moisture is starting to build across our region.

This week we will warm slowly, but steadily. The wind will shift from the south and there will be building moisture in our atmosphere. On Monday we have a high of 70 with mostly cloudy conditions and a 10% chance of showers. This will lead to more moisture and slightly warmer temperatures.

Rain chances increase Tuesday as moisture from a cold front moves in bringing us scattered showers across the Gulf Coast. This cold front won’t move through, which will lead to isolated showers and highs in the 70s remaining through the middle half of next week. There will be low rain chances for the remainder of the week around 20% with warm temperatures. There will be an unstable mass of warm air across our region for the remainder of the week.