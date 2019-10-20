Sunny Sunday, possible severe risk Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Nestor is well out of our area and we have sunny, clear skies in the forecast for today. We are going to have a pleasant night around 70 degrees and will wake up to partly cloudy skies.

As we go through the afternoon tomorrow, you will notice the clouds beginning to cover the sky. We are expecting a cold front to come through our area sometime tomorrow evening. Ahead of the front, there will be a possible risk for severe weather. There is a low chance of an isolated tornado, heavy rainfall or strong winds.

The cold front will leave behind cool temperatures in the mid to low 70’s for daytime highs for the remainder of the work week. Wednesday morning you can anticipate waking up to temperatures in the low 50’s. We are keeping our eye out for another rain maker on Friday.