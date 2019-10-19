Sunny skies tomorrow, severe weather risk Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend Gulf Coast!

“Nestor” is a post-tropical system that has lost most of its tropical characteristics. It will move through Georgia, the east coast of the Carolina’s and out in the Atlantic by Tuesday.

This evening and tonight the clouds will gradually start to clear out and we will slip into the low 60s.

Tomorrow we bump up those temperatures to the low-to-mid 80s with sunny skies and little to no rain chance. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches tomorrow, so stay safe and aware!

Monday afternoon, evening and night is our next risk for severe weather ahead of a cold front that will approach our area. We are under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) with the primary threats being heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and possible isolated tornadoes. Stay aware, and we will continue to keep you updated as Monday approaches.

After the cold front passes our area early Tuesday morning, we will cool down and dry off.