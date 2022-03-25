Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We start out chilly this morning in the 40’s and 50’s with clear skies. Winds are out of NW at 5-15 mph with no rain chance in sight.

Throughout the day, it will stay breezy with wind gusts of up to 20 mph. Highs today top out in the lower 70’s for most with tons of sunshine and no rain expected. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40’s and 50’s yet again.

I hope you have made some outdoor plans this weekend, because this weather does not get much better! Highs will reach the mid-70’s with lows in the 40’s and clear skies all weekend. The sunny skies stick around through the weekend and into next week with high temps reaching near 80 degrees early next week. Our next rain chance comes Wednesday into Thursday as our next system moves through.