Sunny and warm afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! A cold front is passing through this morning. We are starting out with cloudy skies but as we head towards the afternoon we will see drier air and mostly sunny conditions!

Highs today will be warm yet again in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 70’s along the coast with sunshine making a grand return for a couple of days. There is a High Surf Advisory along the coast with high risk for rip currents.

Don’t put those umbrellas too far away as our next rain chance comes back into the mix on Tuesday. Scattered rain chances return Tuesday and stick around through the weekend as our next systems moves in. Highs will stick in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s