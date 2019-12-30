Sunny and Seasonable

Good morning Gulf Coast! You’re going to notice quite a few changes as you head out the door this morning. For one, it won’t be too warm and the humidity is going down.

All of the gloomy weather from this weekend is moving away to the east. That’s thanks to a cold front that moved through during the overnight. The last bit of the rain is also gone, so we’re looking at a dry day.

Clouds may be a bit pesky early on, but we should get plenty of sunshine this afternoon! Even with the sunshine, it will be a much cooler day. Out the door, temperatures will mainly range close to 50, but the farther northwest you are, you may need a sweater as wind chills may be in the mid 40s. By the afternoon we warm to the lower and middle 60s, which is exactly where we should be for this time of year!

After a seasonable day, it will be a seasonable night. That means a chilly night. Lows will drop to the lower 40s along the coast, and upper 30s along and north of I-10. Skies will be clear and winds will be light.

For New Years’ Eve it’s more sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Other than a chill in the air, the weather looks perfect for the moon-pie drop in downtown Mobile!

New Years’ Day starts on the quiet and cool side, but as the day goes on, humidity will increase. Most of the day looks dry, but by Wednesday night rain moves in. We’ll keep unsettled weather around for Thursday and Friday as our next system moves in. It will also be warm with highs around 70. That system moves out by the weekend and that will see a return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.