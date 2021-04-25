Sunny afternoon, dry conditions
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Sunshine returns today with highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s at the coast. Winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph.
There is a high risk for rip currents today, be careful of the water! The sun and clear skies stick around through midweek with highs in the 70’s and 80’s and lows in the 50’s and 60’s. Our next rain chance returns Thursday with temperatures in the 70’s and lows in the 60’s.