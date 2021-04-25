Sunny afternoon, dry conditions

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - We are seeing the severe weather threat wind down this evening. This afternoon we did see several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings that produced large hail, damaging winds, and possible brief tornadoes. Currently, all severe/flood watches and warnings have been allowed to expire. There is a Wind Advisory in place until Sunday at 4:00 AM. Sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph gusts are possible. The trend will then be clearing with lows dropping to the mid 50’s north of I-10 and near 60 at the coast.

Sunshine returns for your Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s at the coast. Winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph. The sun and clear skies stick around through midweek with highs in the 70’s and 80’s and lows in the 50’s and 60’s. Our next rain chance returns Thursday with temperatures in the 70’s and lows in the 60’s.