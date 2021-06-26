Summertime storms continue
Today's Forecast
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon we saw showers and thunderstorms pop up mainly north of I-10, but as the sun sets those will fade. Lows will drop to near normal in the low-to-mid 70’s north of I-10 and upper 70’s at the beaches. Skies will be partly cloudy with a SE wind at 5-10 mph.
We increase rain chances a bit for your Sunday with most of the storms popping up after lunch.. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s.
Summertime continues for the beginning of your work week with highs in the upper 80’s and rain chances at 30-40%. Rain chances increase heading into Friday and the weekend as another system approaches from the west.
We are watching two areas in the tropics, but both have a low chance for development. The first is just south of Bermuda and has a low 10% chance of development within two and five days as it moves west. The second is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. This is currently disorganized as it is dealing with some Saharan Dust, but there is still a low chance we could see some development as it moves west as well. Nothing to worry about right now, but we will keep you updated!