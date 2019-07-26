Summertime returns with more rain and higher humidity

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast! It is almost the weekend!

We will start to see more of a summer-like pattern return today with higher humidity and more of a rain chance. Highs will reach around 90 today and only a few will get a cooling shower or thunderstorm at 10% coverage. This is mainly focused near the coastline in the afternoon.

Tonight lows will dip into the 70s and rain chances will drop off after sunset.

This weekend brings more high humidity and increased shower and thunderstorm activity at around 40% coverage. These will be more of the “pop-up” nature, so I do not expect a washout. Highs will be around 90 degrees with lows in the 70s.

The potential low pressure that we have been watching in the Gulf of Mexico now has no chance of development into anything tropical. This will not affect our forecast. The tropics are now quiet.