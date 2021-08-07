Summertime pattern continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

Out there right now, most are seeing calm conditions. We are seeing a couple of isolated showers and storms on our radar this afternoon, but as the evening goes on those will start to fade. Temperatures right now are in the 80’s and 90’s for the most part, but with the high humidity, some spots are feeling like the upper 90’s and even triple digits. If you are heading to the rodeo tonight in Foley, you could see a passing shower, but that chance is pretty low. Temps will likely stick in the 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the 70’s under partly cloudy skies.

If you are looking to finally mow that lawn, tomorrow morning would be the best time! We do have a chance for some showers and storms tomorrow afternoon….A 30% chance of needing your umbrella. Other than that, highs will be in the lower 90’s inland and upper 80’s right at the coast.

This pattern sticks around through the week with a 30-40% chance of rain every day and highs in the low-to-mid 90’s.

In the tropics, there are three areas we are watching. Two have a low chance of development, while the other has a medium chance within five days. None of them are imminent threats to our neighborhood, but we will continue to watch closely and keep you updated!