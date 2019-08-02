Summer heat with scattered summer thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It will be another hot day with highs in the low to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to low 90s at the beaches. Skies will be partly cloudy before afternoon thunderstorms develop. Like yesterday, rain coverage will be near 40%. Not everyone will see an afternoon thunderstorm, but those who do could get gusty winds and frequent lightning. When thunder roars, head indoors!

You beach forecast will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 80s. You may be dodging some thunderstorms through the afternoon. Download the free News 5 Weather App to track the weather on your smart phone. It will alert you to when lightning is in the area. The risk of rip currents is low today and the UV index is forecast to be extreme. Water temperature is 88 degrees.

The weekend continues the same pattern of afternoon temperatures in the low 90s with scattered thunderstorms. Rain coverage each day will be near 40%. Like today, not everyone will get wet. It is a good idea to have a back up plan for any outdoor activities this weekend, though. The summer weather pattern will last all the way through much of next week. Highs hold in the low 90s with lows each morning in the 70s.

TROPICS: The disturbance moving through the Bahamas is no longer expected to develop into anything. It will just bring rain to the Bahamas and parts of the Florida Peninsula over the next few days as it lingers off the eastern US. It will then move back out into the Atlantic. The second disturbance is out in the open Atlantic. It has a medium chance of forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm early next week. This chance has gone down. It will continue westward towards the Lesser Antilles and then begin to turn northward. As of now, it is not projected to move into the Gulf and it is not a threat to your forecast.