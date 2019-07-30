Summer heat, Watching the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The July heat will stick around today. Highs reach the middle 90s inland with upper 80s and low 90s closer to the coast. Skies will be partly cloudy with more cloud cover over our Mississippi counties. That is also where there is a little greater risk for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Rain coverage across the area will be near 20%.

The beach forecast calls for very similar weather to yesterday. Highs on the water reach the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. The is a low risk of rip currents forecast and water temperature is near 86 degrees. The UV index will be extreme.

We repeat the summer feel with just a few isolated showers each afternoon through Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 90s after morning lows in the 60s and 70s. Friday rain coverage begins to go up. The rain risk Friday goes to 40%. We keep the higher rain coverage through the weekend with highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS UPDATE: We are watching two disturbances. One is in the Caribbean. This is a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms with only a 10% chance of forming into anything in the next 5 days as it moves over the Bahamas. That is a very low chance. The other disturbance is in the eastern Atlantic off the coast of Africa. This disturbance is also disorganized and only has a 20% chance of forming into anything in the next five days as it moves westward across the Atlantic. We will watch both of these, but neither are an immediate threat to our forecast.

