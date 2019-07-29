Summer heat, Only a few coastal showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are in the heart of summer and it will feel like it today. Most will stay completely dry. This will allow highs to reach the lower and middle 90s inland. Near the coast, highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There is a little better chance you will see an afternoon shower in our coastal counties. This may give you a brief relief from the heat. Overall rain coverage will be near 10%.

If you are headed to the beach today, highs reach the upper 80s on the water. The water temperature is near 87 degrees with a low risk of rip currents. Skies will be mostly sunny. This afternoon as the sea breeze moves inland we could see a few isolated showers, but most stay dry today.

This weather pattern holds through the middle of the week. Afternoon will be in the 90s after morning lows in the low 70s. Rain coverage in the afternoon will be near 20%. By the end of the week, chances climb to near 50%. Highs stay in the low 90s.

There is a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean with a low chance of forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm. Right now it is just an area of showers and thunderstorms. If something is to form, it likely won’t happen until we get later into the week or into the weekend. The disturbance will move into the Florida straits after bringing heavy rain to the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. It is still far out and the risk of formation is very low, but we will keep an eye on it over the next few days.