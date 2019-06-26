Summer feel, A few afternoon thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The summer feel stays with us today. It will be a little less humid, but still hot! We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Highs top out in the middle 90s inland and low 90s closer to the beaches. This is about 5 degrees above the average for this time of year. Only a few will see a thunderstorm this afternoon. Rain coverage will be near 20%. Winds will be from the NNE at 5-10 mph.

If you are headed to the beach, it will be a good day for it!There will be a mix of sun and clouds through the day with a very small chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. There is a low risk of rip currents forecasted, but make sure to check your local beach flag.

The rest of the week brings similar weather. Highs hold in the low to middle 90s with a small risk of an afternoon thunderstorm. This weekend rain coverage becomes a bit more scattered with 40% coverage of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs hold in the low and middle 90s. Mornings will be in the low 70s. This pattern is what you would expect in the summer along the Gulf Coast.