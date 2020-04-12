Strong winds knock down tree, causing power outages in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Strong wind gusts have already knocked out power to north Thomasville Sunday afternoon.
Strong storms are expected to approach the area later in the day. A power line is down on Midway Road. Alabama Power is working to repair the line.
