Strong winds knock down tree, causing power outages in Thomasville

Weather

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Strong wind gusts have already knocked out power to north Thomasville Sunday afternoon.

Strong storms are expected to approach the area later in the day. A power line is down on Midway Road. Alabama Power is working to repair the line.

