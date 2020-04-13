STRONG WINDS: Exit 30 on I-10 closed due to strong winds pushing water onto the roadways

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The winds really started to pick up at around 10 am this morning. We are currently under a wind advisory until 4 am tomorrow morning. Exit 30 on I-10 is currently closed due to the causeway being submerged underwater.

You can see the waves crashing against the embankment, water flooding onto the roadway. This is all due to the strong southerly. Down by the coast they were clocking gusts up to 38 mph and we could even see gusts up to 45 mph. Traveling westbound on the causeway is closed for about a half mile with the winds only getting stronger as we head into the afternoon.

We are going to continue to be weather aware and will keep you updated as this strong system moves across the gulf coast.

