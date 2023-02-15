MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The First Alert Storm Team is tracking our next weather maker that moves in Thursday. Here is the breakdown.

TODAY

Wednesday will be a bit of a transition day with southerly winds returning. This means breezy conditions, more clouds and a few showers around. It will also be warm and muggy with highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY MORNING

We stay mostly dry through the morning with south winds around 10-20 mph. Clouds will stick around as well. Hit-or-miss showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible starting around mid-morning.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

We will start to see a messy line of storms move through our area from west to east by mid-afternoon. It will bring the possibility of lightning, thunder, and heavy rain, but also poses a risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. A level 2 of 5 risk is in place for most meaning scattered severe storms are possible. Level 3 of 5 is in place for our NW counties meaning numerous severe storms are possible.

The rain and storms will move out early Friday morning with clouds clearing by Friday afternoon. We stay dry and mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s Saturday. A few more clouds are expected Sunday but we will still stay dry. Temps will be warmer in the 60’s with lows in the 30’s.