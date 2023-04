GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Strong storms continue to trek through our area Thursday morning. Before sunrise, strong/severe storms moved through our MS counties and dropped large hail.

Louis Bienvenu – Jackson County, MS

Julye Williams – Hurley, MS

Bailey Merritt – Lucedale, MS

Louis Bienvenu – Jackson County, MS

As storms continue to move through this morning, hail continues to be a threat along with damaging winds and a brief tornado. The severe weather threat will end around 3 PM this afternoon.