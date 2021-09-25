Streak of sunshine continues through weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! The stretch of sunshine is continuing through the weekend. We are starting out with clear, cool skies and as we head towards the afternoon we will see clear blue skies.

This afternoon our temperatures will be in the low 80s with low humidity. It will feel nice and comfortable with a slight breeze from the north. No chance of rain for the weekend and most of this upcoming week. Our temperatures will slowly be on a warming trend with highs back in the mid 80s by Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories