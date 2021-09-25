Streak of sunshine continues through weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! The stretch of sunshine is continuing through the weekend. We are starting out with clear, cool skies and as we head towards the afternoon we will see clear blue skies.

This afternoon our temperatures will be in the low 80s with low humidity. It will feel nice and comfortable with a slight breeze from the north. No chance of rain for the weekend and most of this upcoming week. Our temperatures will slowly be on a warming trend with highs back in the mid 80s by Monday.