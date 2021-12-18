Stormy Saturday, Cooler Sunday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this morning become more numerous this afternoon and evening. A few–but only a few–of today’s storms could be strong or severe, with damaging straight-line winds the main threat. In between, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be very mild for December; high today in the mid 70s.

Keep your fingers crossed for the Lending Tree Bowl this afternoon.

Rain ends before dawn Sunday, and the rest of Sunday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and much cooler…about 15 degrees cooler! High Sunday in the low 60s with north winds 15-20 mph and gusting.

We’ll keep the cooler temperatures and add back some scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days will struggle to make 60 degrees with lows both nights in the 40s.