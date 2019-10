THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day says phones and internet are down at the Chamber of Commerce and Water Department as storms pushed through Thursday morning.

EMA Director Roy Waite tells News 5 there were about 6 locations with trees down over the roads this morning, but all areas have since been cleared. Waite says the roads are open.

Some areas may still be expediting power outages, but crews are working to restore as quickly as possible.