Storms knock down trees, power lines in Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson confirms several large trees were knocked down when storms pushed through the Brewton area early Wednesday morning.
Power lines were also knocked down, but crews are already on scene working to restore power to the affected areas, we’re told.
Belleville Avenue was closed at last check.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump blasts Jeff Sessions in tweet following Alabama primary results
- Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors
- President pro-term of the AL State Board of Education reacts to Amendment One failure
- WATCH: Super Tuesday recap with Anchor Jack Royer and Analyst Steve Flowers
- 2-year-old taken away from parents who used marijuana, killed by foster mother