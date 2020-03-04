Storms knock down trees, power lines in Brewton

Weather

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson confirms several large trees were knocked down when storms pushed through the Brewton area early Wednesday morning.

Power lines were also knocked down, but crews are already on scene working to restore power to the affected areas, we’re told.

Belleville Avenue was closed at last check.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories