Storms blow metal awning onto Highway 98 in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – A News 5 viewer sent us video of what appears to be a metal awning that has landed onto Highway 98.

We’re told this happened in Destin as strong storms pushed through the area. Emergency crews are currently on scene. Traffic is moving slowly in the area.

From Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office:

Harbor Boulevard in Destin is shut down in both directions with traffic being redirected at Beach Drive and Main Street due to a large metal awning that is partially blocking an eastbound lane. The Fire Department and Gulf Power are on scene.

