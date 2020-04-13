Storm system spurs deadly tornados and extensive wind damage across the Southeast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We had an active weather day across the Southeast with at least 19 deaths. While our area did not see widespread damage, our neighboring states saw deadly tornadoes and extensive wind damage.

Starting in northwestern Louisiana, one of the hardest hit places was Benton, Louisiana. Damage was focused on town buildings and local businesses that are now in need of repairs.

A local business owner is Benton, Chuck Beverage, says, “It basically tore off probably 60% of the roof and water basically poured in.”

In Mississippi areas to the north and south of Jackson were damaged including Yazoo County where roofs and structures are completely gone with homes blown to pieces. In Bassfield, three people were killed at a restaurant that was flattened. All that is left is flipped cars and a few remnants of what used to be the restaurant.

In northern Alabama, places like Scottsboro saw heavy damage to structures with siding taken off buildings. A video out of Boaz shows people’s homes completley destroyed.

Check out the video for a look at the damage!

