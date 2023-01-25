MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible.
News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates.
Alabama
Bay Minette
- Tree fallen on a house on east 13th Street and White Avenue. No reported injuries.
Irvington
- Damage to the back of Alma Bryant High School.
Florida
None yet listed.
Mississippi
None yet listed.