MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible.

News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates.

Alabama

Bay Minette

Tree fallen on a house on east 13th Street and White Avenue. No reported injuries.

Irvington

Damage to the back of Alma Bryant High School.

Florida

None yet listed.

Mississippi

None yet listed.