MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team has been tracking severe weather that moved into the area Thursday evening and Friday morning.

News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates.

Alabama

Mobile County

  • Empty storage building flipped in Citronelle

Baldwin County

  • Transformer blew behind Regions Bank in Robertsdale
  • Tree down off County Road 64
  • Home with large limbs down and two broken SUV windows as a result on County Road 54 E
  • Tree/debris near I-65 between Perdido and Dolly Parton bridge
  • I-65 SB closed near the HWY 59 exit in Baldwin County
  • Multiple trees were uprooted and some outbuilding structural damage in Bay Minnette
  • Trees down near Perdido 
  • Water over the road on Boykin Street in Lillian

Escambia County

  • Trees down in Brewton

Washington County

  • Roof damage to a building in Chatom

Clarke County

  • Multiple tree limbs down near Highway 43 and Baugh Road
  • Whately trees and powerlines down

Conecuh County

  • Trees and powerlines down in Castleberry

Florida

Escambia County

  • Graffiti Bridge blocked due to high water
  • Flooding near 12th and Summit intersection
  • High water flooding on N Davis Highway from Creighton to Olive Road
  • Several homes were damaged on Galvez Court on Pensacola Beach 
  • Water rescue at Forest Creek Apartments
  • Trees down near Davisville and near Bratt
  • Trees snapped near Walnut Hill 

Santa Rosa County

  • Highway 98 (Gulf Breeze Parkway) is closed between Daniel Drive and Fairpoint Drive in Gulf Breeze due to flooding.
  • Trees down in Jay

Okaloosa County

  • Limbs down, shingles off

Mississippi

George County

  • Tree down on HWY 613 and Woodyard lane (cleared)
  • Lightning struck tree near home on Lee Anderson Road (fire out and cleared)
  • Pea sized hail 