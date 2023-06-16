MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team has been tracking severe weather that moved into the area Thursday evening and Friday morning.

News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates.

Alabama

Mobile County

Empty storage building flipped in Citronelle

Baldwin County

Transformer blew behind Regions Bank in Robertsdale

Tree down off County Road 64

Home with large limbs down and two broken SUV windows as a result on County Road 54 E

Tree/debris near I-65 between Perdido and Dolly Parton bridge

I-65 SB closed near the HWY 59 exit in Baldwin County

Multiple trees were uprooted and some outbuilding structural damage in Bay Minnette

Trees down near Perdido

Water over the road on Boykin Street in Lillian

Escambia County

Trees down in Brewton

Washington County

Roof damage to a building in Chatom

Clarke County

Multiple tree limbs down near Highway 43 and Baugh Road

Whately trees and powerlines down

Conecuh County

Trees and powerlines down in Castleberry

Florida

Escambia County

Graffiti Bridge blocked due to high water

Flooding near 12th and Summit intersection

High water flooding on N Davis Highway from Creighton to Olive Road

Several homes were damaged on Galvez Court on Pensacola Beach

Water rescue at Forest Creek Apartments

Trees down near Davisville and near Bratt

Trees snapped near Walnut Hill

Santa Rosa County

Highway 98 (Gulf Breeze Parkway) is closed between Daniel Drive and Fairpoint Drive in Gulf Breeze due to flooding.

Trees down in Jay

Okaloosa County

Limbs down, shingles off

Mississippi

George County