MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team has been tracking severe weather that moved into the area Thursday evening and Friday morning.
News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates.
Alabama
Mobile County
- Empty storage building flipped in Citronelle
Baldwin County
- Transformer blew behind Regions Bank in Robertsdale
- Tree down off County Road 64
- Home with large limbs down and two broken SUV windows as a result on County Road 54 E
- Tree/debris near I-65 between Perdido and Dolly Parton bridge
- I-65 SB closed near the HWY 59 exit in Baldwin County
- Multiple trees were uprooted and some outbuilding structural damage in Bay Minnette
- Trees down near Perdido
- Water over the road on Boykin Street in Lillian
Escambia County
- Trees down in Brewton
Washington County
- Roof damage to a building in Chatom
Clarke County
- Multiple tree limbs down near Highway 43 and Baugh Road
- Whately trees and powerlines down
Conecuh County
- Trees and powerlines down in Castleberry
Florida
Escambia County
- Graffiti Bridge blocked due to high water
- Flooding near 12th and Summit intersection
- High water flooding on N Davis Highway from Creighton to Olive Road
- Several homes were damaged on Galvez Court on Pensacola Beach
- Water rescue at Forest Creek Apartments
- Trees down near Davisville and near Bratt
- Trees snapped near Walnut Hill
Santa Rosa County
- Highway 98 (Gulf Breeze Parkway) is closed between Daniel Drive and Fairpoint Drive in Gulf Breeze due to flooding.
- Trees down in Jay
Okaloosa County
- Limbs down, shingles off
Mississippi
George County
- Tree down on HWY 613 and Woodyard lane (cleared)
- Lightning struck tree near home on Lee Anderson Road (fire out and cleared)
- Pea sized hail