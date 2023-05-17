(WKRG) — We’re tracking the latest damage reports and power outage reports along the Gulf Coast. Powerful storms struck Wednesday afternoon. Click here for the latest weather forecast. You can also find how to track power outages in your area here.

We will update this story as we gather more information. Here are the latest reports of damage and power outages:

Jackson, Ala.: Police chief reports surveying the city at 2:34 p.m. A couple of trees down and a few power outages. Police chief said there was a report of a tornado sighting, but that has not been confirmed.

Clarke Co., Ala.: Power outages reported along Highway 69. No structural issues reported as of 2:33 p.m.