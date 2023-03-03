SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As severe weather rolls through the area Thursday night, stay up to date on road closures, storm damage and power outages here.

Northwest Louisiana

Shreveport officials including Mayor Arceneaux gathered onsite at Gateway Church located at 8925 Youree Dr., using the church as a storm command post.

Arceneaux says there are no reported injuries at this time and clean-up and search efforts are underway, as well as preparing for the next round of storms.

“Right now we have officers on the scene in South Shreveport where we can confirm that a tornado did touch down in the area. We currently do have portions of the city that are without power. However, SWEPCO is on the scene working to restore that power as we speak. We are encouraging our citizens to shelter in place. However, this storm is not over. We are still under a tornado warning until midnight tonight. So, we are encouraging our citizens to stay home and stay safe,” stated SPD Corporal Christopher Bordelon.

If you need emergency services, please contact 911. If you need non-emergency police services, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at the non-emergency line, which is 318-673-7300.

Gateway Church storm command post (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

These areas are experiencing power outages:

Shreveport-Bossier area – 4,566 reported outages

A damaged house on Town South Drive in Shreveport. (Source: Nancy Cook)

A damaged Valero store on Youree Dr. (Source: Brittney Hartsell)

East Texas

These areas are experiencing power outages:

Longview – 2,310 reported outages

Kilgore/Liberty City area – 1,771 reported outages

