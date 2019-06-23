Still Hot Sunday, Some Relief Next Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The heat will continue thru the weekend with little or no showers available to help with the heat. High pressure has built into the area and it becomes a perfect setup for heat and humidity. Southerly winds continue to keep our humidity values high, but the high pressure does not allow any showers or thunderstorms to develop to allow some afternoon and evening cooling. Therefore mostly clear and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70’s and the hot again Sunday with air temps in the lower and mid 90’s and heat index values near the 100 degree mark. We will leave a 1/10 chance of a shower or thunderstorm but that is probably optimistic. In the extended forecast…The heat backs off a tad and the rain chances ramp up as some weakness in the high pressure allows some of that moisture that we keep getting to form into afternoon showers and thunderstorms during the work week…our best rain chances Thursday, Friday and Saturday…. Highs for the work week will be in the lower 90’s and lows in the lower 70’s.