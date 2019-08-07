Steamy afternoon, Some cooling showers and thunderstorms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. Rain coverage will be near 40%. This means not everyone will see a cooling shower or thunderstorm. A few thunderstorms could be strong with frequent lighting, heavy rain and gusty winds. This afternoon will be steamy with highs reaching the middle 90s inland and upper 80s to low 90s south of I-10. Humidity will be high today, so that means it could feel as hot as 105°.

If you are headed to the beach today, you will only dodge a few isolated showers and storms today. Highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Water temperature is near 87 degrees and there is a low risk of rip currents. The UV index will be extreme.

The rest of the week, rain coverage will hold near 40% as as highs hold in the low and middle 90s. Afternoons will feel hot and humid. Mornings will be muggy in the low and middle 70s. The weekend looks to be half wet with hot afternoons in the low and middle 90s.

The tropics are quiet and expected to stay that way for the next 5 days.