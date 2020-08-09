Steamy Afternoon, increased rain chances this upcoming week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! It already feels steamy out there with high humidity.

This afternoon there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 94 degrees. Heat Index values are in the triple digits this afternoon. If you happen to not get a thunderstorm it will be mostly sunny. Our temperatures will stay near the mid-90s for the next few days.

Rain chances are expected to increase up to 40% for your Monday and Tuesday and the 50% for Wednesday.  

The tropics are staying quiet, but we are watching a few tropical waves out on the Atlantic. There is an area of disturbed weather just off the coast of Africa that has a low (20%) chance of development over the next 5 days.

