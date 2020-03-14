Spring-like conditions

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are in a spring-like pattern with above average temperatures and humidity across our region. This morning we were dealing with dense fog but things have started to clear up.

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This afternoon we will be partly sunny with a high of 79 degrees and no chance of rain in the forecast! It is a lovely set up with a great day to go to the beach or pool. There might be a few clouds out there as we have a deep layer of moisture in our mid and upper levels.

Tomorrow we will be partly cloudy with a high of 81 and a 10% chance of a stray shower. We will be in the same pattern on Monday with similar conditions. On Tuesday, there is a 30% chance of showers with a strong southerly flow that will help our atmosphere become unstable. This will linger on into your Wednesday forecast with a mostly cloudy set up to the end of next week.