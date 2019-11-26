Spring Feeling today before cold front arrives tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast, we are quickly approaching Thanksgiving. Our weather brings some changes today. It will be warmer and rain chances are now on the rise.

For the early half of the day, the rain stays away. Out the door temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but an extra layer is still a good idea. We warm up quickly today and by this afternoon highs will reach the lower and middle 70s.

This afternoon also brings a slight chance for a few showers. Any rain will be spotty in nature and any thunderstorms today likely stay west of our area. The chance a shower finds you is only 20%.

Tonight will be warm as we stay in the 60s as higher humidity continues to get pumped in. This will aid in increasing rain chances. By midnight our rain chance goes to 40%.

Tomorrow morning into midday a cold front brings us showers and thunderstorms. Models are showing a weakening line of thunderstorms, but a couple strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. As of now, we are not included in a severe risk category, but that could change.

Showers and thunderstorms steadily move from west to east. By daybreak the line of thunderstorms is likely in our western counties, by mid-morning the line is close to the I-65 corridor, then the rain moves away NWFL by tomorrow afternoon. These times are subject to change so stay tuned throughout the day.

By tomorrow night our skies clear and temperatures cool. Thanksgiving begins with sunshine and temperatures near 50. Then during the day it’s sunshine and highs near 70! Very seasonable and reasonable!

It’s more sunshine for Black Friday with highs in the mid-70s. Our next cold front approaches this weekend. This will bring us unsettled weather, especially Saturday night into Sunday morning. After this front moves through, we could return to more winter-like temperatures.