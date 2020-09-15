SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort City Council has recommended areas “along the Causeway, Pineda Island and Blakeley River Road evacuate” as Hurricane Sally draws nearer.
The full release is below.
Based on the voluntary evacuation recommendation issued by Emergency Management Officials for Zones 1 and 2 in Baldwin County, Alabama, and the fact that a portion of Zone 3 which consists of the Causeway, Pineda Island, and Blakeley River Road in the City of Spanish Fort are subject to flooding, the City Council hereby recommends that the areas along the Causeway, Pineda Island and Blakley River Road consider a voluntary evacuation at this time, and further, that they be directed to follow the directions of the Governor and/or Emergency Management Officials. In the event that that Zone 1 and 2 become mandatory evacuations those areas along the Causeway, Pineda Island and Blakeley River Road evacuate. In the event persons need to seek shelter contact the Baldwin County Emergency Agency for shelter availability at 251-972-6807.City of Spanish Fort
Below is an image of hurricane zones in Baldwin County. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the Emergency Management Agency recommended those in low-lying areas of Zones 1 and 2 evacuate.
LATEST STORIES
- Spanish Fort recommends voluntary evacuation for Causeway, Pineda Island and Blakely River Road
- Chick-fil-A with pimento cheese? Chain tests new sandwich
- Buy or Sell: Michael Thomas’ week one performance
- Gov. Ivey issues pre-landfall emergency declaration for Alabama
- City of Mobile Animal Shelter temporarily closed, not accepting owner surrenders