Space Weather Prediction Center issues moderate geomagnetic storm watch for higher latitudes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a moderate geomagnetic storm watch for higher latitudes through today.

Our area is not expecting any impacts from this. Some impacts in higher latitudes (north of 55-65 degrees latitude) include mainly possible auroras visible “as low as New York to Wisconsin to Washington State,” says the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

Higher latitudes could also experience power grid fluctuations. Again, we are not expecting any impacts locally. This alert is considered “moderate” (level 2 of 5) and is for higher latitudes only. This is also not a super rare occurrence!

Find more information here.