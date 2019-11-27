Some rain arrives Wednesday, Drier air for Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking a weak cold front marching toward the Gulf Coast. This will bring a higher rain chance for Wednesday and some slightly cooler air for Thanksgiving.



Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the evening and overnight period with occasional light showers. Temperatures will stay warm overnight thanks to a southerly breeze. Lows will hold in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances will rise for the first half of the day Wednesday as the cold front slides through the region. Showers and a few isolated storms will be possible. Skies will look to clear out for the afternoon as drier air moves in from the north. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70s. Some slightly cooler air will slide into the region in time for Thanksgiving. Morning lows will start near 50 with highs approaching 70.

Sunshine will stick around Friday, but clouds will look to increase Saturday ahead of our next rain chance. A second, stronger cold front will move through Sunday. This will allow a much cooler air mass to move into the region for Monday and Tuesday.