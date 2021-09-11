Some humidity and afternoon rain chances return Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

Today was just lovely with low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the 80’s. Tonight we drop to below average temperatures yet again in the upper 60’s in our inland communities and lower 70’s closer to the coast under partly cloudy skies.

We bring back moisture for your Sunday with higher humidity, highs in the upper 80’s and scattered afternoon showers and storms at around 30% chance. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking a tropical disturbance that is moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico. While this is expected to track to our west after it develops (forecast to become a tropical depression or storm in next couple of days), we will likely see tropical moisture stream through our area bringing higher rain chances through next week. Highs will stick in the mid-to-upper 80’s.

The tropics remain active with several different areas we are tracking. For more information on that head to https://www.wkrg.com/weather/peak-of-the-atlantic-hurricane-season-watching-two-potential-storms/.