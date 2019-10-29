Soggy until Halloween cold front

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, hopefully your week is off to a good start!

You’re going to notice some changes today and you may notice them right away. The day starts with isolated showers and scattered rain will be around all day. Early on, it will be mild or cool depending on whether you are at the coast or farther inland.

The chance wet weather finds you today is 70% and there’s a chance you could get more than one round of rain. Any rain won’t last all day, but it can come in waves, so keep the umbrella handy. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, however, the risk of any severe weather is low. Highs today will only reach the middle 70s.

It’s more rounds of wet weather tonight, keeping the 70% chance for wet weather. Lows only fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be nearly a carbon copy of today with the only difference is that tomorrow will be warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Changes arrive on Halloween. The first half of the day brings more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The cold front to our west will finally get enough momentum to move through. During the day the cold front will pass. For Trick-or-treaters, there is a chance the front could clear out by the evening, but we’ll continue to keep you updated on that.

Once the front moves through it will get cool & chilly! Friday into the weekend it’s lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s! Upper 30s can’t be ruled out for lows either! Plus, there will be plenty of sunshine!

In the tropics, Pablo is no more. There is a disturbance in the northeast Atlantic with a low chance of developing. It will not come anywhere close to the US.